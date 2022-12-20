Jadon Sancho receives massive boost from Erik ten Hag amidst “mentally and physically unfit” declaration



Manchester United have offered a helping hand to struggling star Jadon Sancho.

This comes after United manager Erik ten Hag agreed upon a plan between himself and Sancho to revive the winger’s fortunes at Old Trafford.

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reports that the club and manager have offered support to Sancho after he was declared mentally and physically unfit.

This move comes amidst Ten Hag enlisting the services of Rainier Koers, a senior performance coach to counsel the players.

The Dutch coach has also made massive changes to sleep and nutrition schedules in his efforts to gain any little advantage ahead of the resumption of club football.

Sancho’s struggles mean that he will not join up with the rest of the team until he’s restored to tip-top condition.

Since the World Cup break, Sancho has been away from the team following a separate individual training programme. He has also been training with an amateur Dutch club to get his form back.

Ten Hag was recently quizzed on Sancho and refused to put a time stamp on when the Englishman will join his colleagues.

The Athletic’s Andy Mitten reports that Sancho has not been exiled and Ten Hag has simply taken this radical measure in response to the forward’s recent struggles for both club and country.

Sancho’s poor displays for the Red Devils led to him losing his place in the England team.

Mitten relays, “Ten Hag had a series of conversations with Sancho to agree on a plan to get him back on track in terms of fitness and mindset.”

On Sancho’s physical condition, Ten Hag stipulated, “First we didn’t see him in the last games for United, so he wasn’t in the right status, in the right fitness state; so now he’s on an individual programme and we want him to finish that programme and hopefully, we see him back soon.”

As per Mitten, both the Dutch coach and Sancho arrived at a consensus that it was necessary to do this far away from United’s Carrington base or in Spain.

Ten Hag added on his plan for the 22-year-old, “After, we got a drop of level and sometimes you don’t know why or what is causing it. That is what we’re doing now, trying to research and now we try to get him back there.”

The United boss offered an explanation for Sancho’s dramatic dwindling in form.

Ten Hag remarked that it may have occurred slowly under his nose. The United manager also said that he first observed this but later the stats proved his fears were real. Another reason Ten Hag fronted for Sancho’s poor fortunes is missing out on the England World Cup squad.

Sancho has consistently returned home to London as he continues his individual programme. Ten Hag rounded off his assessment by saying his intention is to bring the player back as soon as possible.







