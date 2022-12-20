Kylian Mbappe preparing astonishing announcement to prompt Man United action



France’s World Cup hattrick scorer Kylian Mbappe could announce his exit from Paris Saint-Germain within weeks, setting Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Liverpool on red alert.

That is according to Spanish outlet Sport, who claim that the 24-year-old is increasingly dissatisfied with the French club and their execution of the sporting project offered to him – so much so that he will announce his decision to switch clubs as soon as he returns to Paris.

United have reportedly already expressed their interest, and Wayne Rooney recently set tongues wagging by saying the Red Devils “would be perfect” for Mbappe.

The France superstar only signed a new contract with PSG in the summer and did so despite intense speculation that he was set to move to Madrid.

Instead he signed an £827,000-a-week three-year deal to stay at the club which even guaranteed him some board-level influence in Paris.

However, some circles suggest that Mbappe is unhappy playing as the central striker in Cristophe Galtier’s 3-4-2-1 system and would prefer to enjoy a free role off the left at club level, as he does for the French national team.

Sport also suggests that the World Cup Golden Boot winner wants to move in search of a new challenge in order to improve as a player.

The report also mentions sporting “ups and downs” this season at PSG, although given that the club is unbeaten in all competitions under Galtier, it would appear that any unrest in the Mbappe camp exists at a more personal level.

With Lionel Messi returning to his best for club and country, and Neymar also arguably outperforming Mbappe for his club, the France star might simply want to move to a club where he is the undoubted talisman.

Whether United could even entertain the thought of competing for the signature of such a high-earning player is up for debate and may be largely dependent on how the Red Devils’ ownership situation ends up being resolved.

PSG’s determination to keep Mbappe paid off in the summer and it would be difficult to imagine the Qatari-owned club even listening to offers for a player they see as the future of their project.

But Sport believes that these issues could be overcome, with the superstar supposedly willing to take a pay cut and of the hope that PSG’s owners would be open to making a “gesture” in negotiating a transfer below the €150m-mark.

His camp have done their part, says Sport, by staying on at PSG until after the Qatar World Cup and should now be allowed to leave in the coming summer.

Whatever the case, it is clear that a lot would need to happen before Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United became a serious possibility.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



