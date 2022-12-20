Man United target Josip Juranovic draws interest from FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid



Manchester United may face a battle with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and an unnamed Premier League club in the race to sign Croatia’s World Cup star Josip Juranovic in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Celtic fullback as early as last summer, with Erik ten Hag lacking viable options for the right side of his defence.

Diogo Dalot has come on leaps and bounds under the Dutchman, but with Aaron Wan-Bissaka very much out of favour (and likely heading for an exit), right back has become a priority position for United to strengthen.

Juranovic was immense for his country during the Qatar World Cup and was a key part of one of the competition’s most miserly defences.

With United’s interest having been a source of speculation for months prior to the tournament, it appears now that a transfer battle is set to ensue for the right back.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently tweeted the following:

“Barcelona interested in signing Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic. 2 unnamed Premier League clubs also keen & Atletico Madrid.

“Juranovic impressed for Croatia at World Cup – played every minute. Celtic have signed right-back Alistair Johnston.”

Given United’s reporter interest and dire need for competition for Dalot, it is hard to imagine that the Red Devils are not one of the two unnamed Premier League clubs mentioned by Sheth.

Atletico have also been a party of interest, however news of Barcelona’s taking notice may well lead to one of the most high-profile transfer sagas of the January window.

Juranovic has impressed both for club and country and, with Celtic having already signed a replacement, it is thought that he could be available for a reasonable fee.

Given that Celtic’s previous record departure remains Kieran Tierney at 27m, it is probable that the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United would see the Croatian as a very viable option in financial terms.







