Manchester United are going all out to sign Cody Gakpo in January

Manchester United are reportedly keen on landing PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo this January.

United are on the hunt for a striker in the winter market and Gakpo is a name Erik ten Hag admires.

The 23 year old has been in exceptional form throughout the season, including the Qatar World Cup, where he bagged three goals in five games for the Netherlands.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, United are left short on the attacking front.

Jadon Sancho is yet to be deemed fit to start by Ten Hag.

Ten Hag will be desperate to sign a striker this winter window, with Gakpo being one of the favourites to join United.

According to talkSPORT, PSV have slammed a £45 million price for their star man.

Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy stated: “If I have the choice, I prefer [Gakpo to leave in] the summer, but it can also be now.”

“You just know there comes a time when you can’t say no.”

Gakpo would bring a new dynamic to United’s forward line.

He is quick and direct, but more than just a goalscorer.

His technique and link-up with teammates in and around the opposition box make him a great centre forward



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still, itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.