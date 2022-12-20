Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag’s three-pronged approach to transforming his players

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is not taking the Manchester United rebuild lightly. The manager has enlisted the help of a performance psychologist to transform his team.

The gaffer has stressed the importance of supporting stars like Jadon Sancho physically and mentally.

As the Red Devils look to rebuild their legacy, the signal of intent from the boss is clear – leave no stone unturned.

Reportedly, Manchester United held meetings with the team behind 2022’s Tour de France winners to learn how to get an edge against the competition (via The Times).

What’s more, Ten Hag has also improved the technology implemented at training to capture more detailed footage of each session.

Optimal human performance

Erik ten Hag is addressing every conceivable detail to bring out the best in his team, including bringing in Rainier Koers of the Talent Academy.

Koers, who describes himself as a life coach, will work with the players a couple of days a week.

On his website, Koers explains that he “guides people who get stuck in their lives due to major events.”

Koers attended the club’s recent training camp in Spain.

Sleep hygiene and nutrition

Ten Hag and some of his coaching staff also met with members of Team Jumbo-Visma to exchange ideas on nutrition and sleep cycles. Team Jumbo-Visma is a professional Dutch bicycle racing team and this year’s Tour de France winner.

Ten Hag is eager to soak up wisdom from other elite teams across different disciplines.

The gaffer is also a keen cyclist.

He cycled to Altrincham to watch a United U21s match earlier in September.

A bird’s eye view

Such is Ten Hag’s commitment to transforming Manchester United’s fortunes that he has upgraded the drones used to monitor training (via The Sun).

Every session’s footage is packaged and presented to Ten Hag to help the manager fine-tune his approach to training.

United has a fan base that is accustomed to glory, silverware, and accolades. Ten Hag will be eager to meet their expectations.

The Red Devils return to competition on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup tie against Burnley.







