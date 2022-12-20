Manchester United to offer David de Gea a new contract on lower terms



Manchester United are in talks to offer David de Gea a new contract.

According to Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic), the Red Devils are determined to keep De Gea at United on lower terms.

The report states:

“David de Gea’s contract at Old Trafford is also due to expire at the end of this season but United are in talks with the Spaniard over a fresh contract.”

“United would like the 32-year-old goalkeeper to sign a new deal on lower terms rather than trigger a one-year extension in the £375,000-a-week contract he signed back in September 2019.”

Erik ten Hag’s managerial appointment had cast doubts over the future of the Spaniard.

De Gea’s inability to play out from the back had convinced fans that he was not right for the Dutchman’s system.

However, the 32 year old has been stellar this season.

He has made a conscious effort to pass out from the back, and act as a sweeper-keeper, allowing United to play a higher defensive line.

De Gea’s passing has drastically improved this season.

It looks like Ten Hag has worked hard with him in training to get him used to the way he wants his side to play.

As a shot-stopper, De Gea is one of the best in the business, and he has saved United on multiple occasions.

This new deal will give the Spaniard a sense of assurance about his place and will give him the belief to continue working hard.



