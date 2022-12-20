The Athletic: Why Luke Shaw is one of Erik ten Hag’s most important players

Luke Shaw has been one of Manchester United’s most underrated players this season.

Under Erik ten Hag, the Englishman’s game has progressed even further, and he has shown great signs of improvement.

Earlier in the season, his place was taken by new signing Tyrell Malacia.

After a few games, Shaw won his spot back in the team and has locked it down ever since.

The Athletic’s Carl Anka analyses his overall game and what he brings to the team.

“When United are in possession, Shaw is often involved.”

“His high score for link-up play volume (95 out of 99) indicates a lot of United’s passing moves feature Shaw exchanging short passes with team-mates.”

“His decent score for receptions in the opposition box (64 out of 99) illustrates how often he gets onto the ball into the final third.”

“A good score for ball retention ability (69 out of 99) suggests Shaw is a safe pair of feet when using the ball.”

“United fans have become used to Shaw dribbling the ball with the outside of his left foot. He can often appear casual but is careful more times than not when using the ball.”

Shaw is highly technical and great, progressing the ball from back to front.

He is extremely press-resistant and facilitates build-up.

Ten Hag will want him to make more runs forward, to maintain the width against teams deploying a low block.

Shaw had a brilliant FIFA World Cup and will be looking to carry that into the new year.

United have decided to trigger his one-year extension, as reported by Laurie Whitwell.



