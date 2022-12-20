Video: Lisandro Martinez in weird interaction with obsessive celebrity after World Cup triumph



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is a World Cup winner!

Lisandro was part of Argentina’s triumphant side that went all the way to the final where they beat a stubborn France side powered by Kylian Mbappe.

Martinez did not feature in the thrilling final, with Lionel Scaloni only deeming him fit for a place on the bench.

The United man played most of the Albiceleste’s campaign and came up with a few crucial moments during the tournament leading to the final.

After the final, an emotional Martinez posed for pictures with his family and Argentine teammates.

The United centre-back was elated after the victory which saw him get one over his club defensive partner and World Cup winner himself, Raphael Varane.

However, Martinez’s interaction with renowned celebrity chef, Salt Bae, during the celebrations has attracted criticism and even fury from a section of football supporters.

Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, somehow gained access to the pitch at Lusail Stadium and was captured in a video alongside Martinez grabbing the trophy in what could only be described as an awkward interaction.

Martinez did NOT want to be there💀 pic.twitter.com/N6FyrgOj3T — george (@StokeyyG2) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae remained on the pitch with the Argentina players and broke FIFA’s strict rules on individuals allowed to touch the trophy.

I’d love to hear FIFA’s explanation of why this celebrity chef gets access onto the pitch at a World Cup final for selfies with Messi etc pic.twitter.com/YcUxj4zpbm — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) December 18, 2022

In addition to United’s Argentinian “butcher”, the Turkish butcher also found himself in a similarly weird interaction with Lionel Messi, who seemed annoyed when the chef tapped his shoulder.

Messi proceeded to blank him, only granting him a half-hearted acknowledgement.

Lionel Messi is trending for ignoring Salt Bae at the World Cup celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/m9aVT80Bs2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 20, 2022

Gokce is a known close friend of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.