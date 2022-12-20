Why Zinedine Zidane rejected Manchester United’s job proposal



Former Real Madrid manager and French legend Zinedine Zidane rejected Manchester United’s job offer.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s departure, United conducted a thorough managerial search before eventually settling on Ralf Rangnick as interim boss.

Rangnick’s reign in the dugout was riddled with poor results, unrest in the dressing room and club leaks that significantly derailed the team’s season.

United finished sixth in the league standings, just enough for Europa League qualification.

As it became clear that Rangnick would not continue beyond the season as United boss, club chiefs launched another managerial hunt with the likes of current manager Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Zidane being considered.

Another coach that was in the running was Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia, who confirmed he held talks with Darren Fletcher and John Murtough.

According to French news outlet L’Equipe, Zidane flatly rejected United’s mega offer before the Red Devils eventually settled on Ten Hag.

L’Equipe’s report is backed by Romain Molina who reports, “Zidane turned down big offers from PSG and Manchester United.”

L’Equipe adds on the reasons why the 50-year-old declined United’s offer, “Zidane does not think about the financial power of a club. If he did, he would have accepted Manchester United’s proposal.”

“Zidane wants to take on a challenge where he knows he’d have every chance of winning, in a well-structured club & where he would have full technical powers.”

This report comes as uncertainty grows over Didier Deschamps’s future as Les Bleus boss after France’s defeat in the final against Argentina.

Zidane is the favourite to replace Deschamps should his position in the national team become untenable.

