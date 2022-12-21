Academy Match report: Manchester United u18s 1-0 Sunderland u18s



Manchester United’s u18s hosted league leaders Sunderland at Carrington yesterday as they looked to continue their string of good form.

United were first to attack with Willy Kambwala charging out of the back and passing to Ethan Williams, who turned his defender inside out before flashing a strike across the goal and wide.

Later on, United were just inches away from taking the lead as Jack Moorhouse’s cross fell to Jack Kingdon to shoot on the turn with an effort that was destined for the top corner but for a brilliant save from the Sunderland keeper.

Kingdon came close again this time from Williams’ deep cross, heading it down into the corner and forcing another fantastic save.

Williams’ corners were causing Sunderland all sorts of trouble and the next effort left everyone scrambling in the box before the ball fell to Dan Gore at the edge of the area to smash towards the bottom right corner, but Sunderland’s Daniel Cameron was looking set to be unbeatable on the day as he was down quickly to deny him.

Sunderland fashioned a chance of their own with a cross from the right that was flicked on centrally towards the back post forcing a save from Tom Wooster at full stretch.

In the 75th minute, a giveaway at the back from Sunderland opened it up for United as Williams ran down the wing and cut back for Gore at the edge of the box. Luck was in the midfielder’s corner as his fluffed shot actually opened the space to run into the box and poke past the keeper to give United the lead.

It was a fully deserved goal after United’s dominance throughout the match.

Sunderland would hit back with one last chance late on though, Tom Watson went on the outside and hit a wide shot that cannoned off the crossbar and out to safety.

In the end the one goal was enough to secure the win for United as they leapfrogged up the table into third place, with three matches still in hand over Sunderland and Manchester City above them.

United: Wooster, Kingdon, Aljofree, Kambwala (Nolan 46), Murray, Oyedele, Gore, Williams, Moorhouse (Jackson 69), Berry (Musa 70), Wheatley (Norkett 46)

Unused Subs: Hanbury