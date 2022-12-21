Bruno Fernandes orchestrates Manchester United’s dominant win against Burnley



Manchester United won their first competitive game after the World Cup break against championship opposition, Burnley.

United won by two goals. A brilliant first-half finish from Christian Eriksen who got on the end of a low cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and a magic goal by Marcus Rashford in the second half.

Rashford embarked on a brilliant run before shaking off two Burnley defenders and rifling a powerful low-driven shot into the bottom-left corner of the Clarets’ goal.

While players like Rashford and Casemiro will take the plaudits, another who deserves praise is Bruno Fernandes.

After enjoying a super individual tournament with Portugal before elimination by Morocco, Fernandes seems to be primed to extend his fine World Cup form.

The Portuguese started in his preferred playmaking role from where he was able to control proceedings alongside Christian Eriksen.

Fernandes who captained the side once again in Harry Maguire‘s absence registered 61 touches of the ball.

The 28-year-old successfully delivered 36 out of the 50 passes he attempted, mustering a decent 72% pass accuracy.

Fernandes made an astonishing five key passes, in what was a playmaking masterclass from him.

The player made one successful cross and pinged two out of the five long balls he tried.

Fernandes also created one big chance and completed 100% of his dribbles in the win against Vincent Kompany’s players.

The United number eight also excelled defensively. He won a humongous five out of six ground duels he delved into and also made two tackles.

Sadly, both the team and supporters will not be able to count on Fernandes’ services in the quarter-finals. Since he picked up a yellow card, he will miss the team’s next match in the competition.

🚨🚨| After collecting the Yellow card, Bruno Fernandes will now MISS the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. — centredevils. (@centredevils) December 21, 2022

Undoubtedly, he is bound to be a big miss.

