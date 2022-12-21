Could Manchester United make a move for Rafael Leao in the January transfer window?

Manchester United’s striker search is expected to accelerate over the coming weeks, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

It is safe to say there will be a raft of names in the hat to join Erik ten Hag’s revolution, as he plots United’s way back to the top.

After terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contact a month ago, United are now left short at the top end of the pitch with reinforcements expected.

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao is one of the players said to be on Ten Hag’s shortlist as he looks to add some much needed firepower to his front line.

Leao is one of the most exciting talents in Europe. At 23 years of age he could provide United with a decade’s worth of goals and service.

Since moving from his native Portugal, Leao spent a season at Lille before making his mark in Serie A, with AC Milan.

The left winger, who can also play as a striker, played a key role in Milan’s title win last season, chalking up 11 goals and 10 assists in a historic campaign for The Rossoneri.

Leao also grabbed a couple of goals at the World Cup in Qatar, including a wonderful curling effort which rounded off the demolition of Switzerland in the Round-of-16.

With, pace and power in abundance as well as genuine finishing ability, Leao could prove the perfect focal point for Ten Hag’s fluid attacking style.

Leao’s contract expires in 2024, with Milan desperate to agree an extension in order to at least guarantee a decent fee for him if he is to move on.

If United can act swiftly, it may be a case they can negotiate well below his market value.

However, if Ten Hag decides Leao is his man, United will expect to face competition for his signature given the talent and potential he possesses.







