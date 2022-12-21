Eric Bailly has been put on a special fitness program following injury at Marseille



Manchester United star, who is on loan at French club Marseille, is expected back in training this week following an injury earlier on in the season.

When Erik ten Hag arrived at the club in the summer, the Ivory Coast international was unable to convince the manager to consider him in his first team plans.

He was sent out on loan to the French club with the deal potentially becoming permanent if they qualify for the Champions League.

When he has played, he has been excellent on the pitch but his injury problems have continued similar to his stop-start career at Man United.

The 28-year-old will be keen to put his issues behind him and would need to convince the Marseille manager that he is fit enough to start after an unusual World Cup mid season break.

He has already picked up two separate injuries while on loan in France and it is becoming another issue for both his new club and United, who no doubt will want to get rid.

The current injury came in a Champions League match against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur where he came off during the first half.

It was his first match back from his first injury but he couldn’t keep himself fit for long after being substituted in the first half.

Through Sport Witness, L’Equipe are reporting that the United man is ‘continuing his fitness program and should be able to reintegrate the collective training sessions this week’.

Marseille manager Igor Tudor has stated that Bailly has undergone a ‘real physical preparation with a specific focus on his thigh in order to avoid new injuries’.

Both United fans and Marseille fans will hope this new fitness program will help the centre-back in the future.

If it is successful, it is clear that the French club will have a good defender on their hands for the rest of the season.

