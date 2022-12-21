Erik ten Hag pleased with Manchester United’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Burnley

Erik ten Hag was happy with his team’s performance in their 2-0 win over Burnley in the 3rd Round of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United cruised to a comfortable victory despite not being at their best.

United opened the scoring in the 27th minute after a lovely pass from Bruno Fernandes found Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who square it to the Dane to blast it in the net.

Marcus Rashford‘s brilliant solo goal early in the second half gave the hosts an unassailable lead.

Ten Hag praised the Englishman in his post-match interview.

“I think he [Rashford] invested a lot once again with a lot of runs behind the defending line and he scored a great goal in the dribble, great finish. I think he is in great form and of course, I hope he can keep his focus and this performance.”

“I think he [Rashford] is on a very good level, his performances are improving a lot from game to game. He’s a continued threat but also many other games this season he’s scored a lot of goals and does a lot of defending work.”

🗣 "He is so dangerous!" Erik ten Hag praises the quality of Marcus Rashford pic.twitter.com/NTwL0h7cNs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 21, 2022

Ten Hag was asked about the situation surrounding Jadon Sancho.

He has reportedly been on an individual training regime in the Netherlands set by Ten Hag himself.

When asked about Sancho’s return, the Dutchman stated he had no idea.

Fans will be hoping that the situation gets resolved as soon as possible. It does look concerning.