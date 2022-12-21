Gary Neville gives his verdict on Manchester United’s comfortable win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup

Manchester United defeated Burnley 2-0 to march into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils dominated possession, despite not being at their best.

Some players looked rusty after the long break.

However, overall Erik ten Hag’s side had it easy for most parts of the match.

Gary Neville shared his thoughts on the game:

“United had far more quality up front in the game and in the moments where the teams had chances.”

“Burnley couldn’t finish, United could, especially Marcus Rashford who looked electric at times.”

“United didn’t play anywhere near their best, they were playing in third gear — I thought United could go up a gear if needed. It was a comfortable night in the end.”

Rashford continued his goalscoring form, finishing off a brilliant solo run on the right wing. It was reminiscent of a young Ryan Giggs.

The 25 year old looks back to his best, after a year of struggling with injury.

United fans will be excited to see the heights Rashford can achieve under this manager.

With Jadon Sancho yet to be declared fit to play, Rashford’s position in the team seems almost guaranteed.

He will prove to be a key player for United in the second half of the season.