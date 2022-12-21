Manchester United among clubs interested in Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic



Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Dusan Valhovic from Juventus in the January transfer window to reinforce their attack following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

That is according to Italian outlet Corrierre Dello Sport, who also claim that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign the Serbian.

Vlahovic will only have been a Juventus player for twelve months this January, but the Old Lady’s tenuous financial situation could force them to sell players in the near future.

Their number nine would undoubtedly bring in the most money, having attracted Premier League interest from the likes of Arsenal prior to the player joining the Serie A giants. The North London club maintain their interest, while Chelsea could also make a move.

At just 22 years of age and with 66 senior career goals already to his name already, Vlahovic would be an attractive proposition for many of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Any approach would require a bid in excess of the €90m Juventus paid Fiorentina to acquire the centre forward.

Even then, it is thought that Juventus would be far more willing to discuss a deal in the summer as they struggle to turn around what has, thus far, been a disappointing campaign.

Massimo Allegri’s side sit in third place in the Serie A table, ten points behind league leaders Napoli, and are in danger of failing to make the Champions League qualification places.

They also failed to progress to the Champions League knockout stages, finishing third in their group and being entered into the Europa League instead.

Vlahovic has been in good form when he has been available, having scored six goals and provided an assist in ten league appearances.

However he missed almost a month in the run up to the World Cup due to adductor problems and is still in recovery from a groin injury.

Juventus will be hoping to get their star striker back in action as soon as possible, although it is perhaps worth mentioning that they did perform fairly well in Vlahovic’s absence – at least in Serie A.

They won the four league matches that the striker missed going into the World Cup, including a convincing 2-0 victory over rivals Inter Milan.

And while they did lose both of their Champions League matches in that time, they did manage to score thrice against Benfica and once against PSG.

It may well be the case that – for Juventus – the money they could get for Vlahovic is worth more to them right now than the player’s contribution to their on-pitch success.

And with the centre forward market what it is, that would surely set a number of clubs on high alert, with Manchester United sure to be keen on being t the front of the queue.







