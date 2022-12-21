Marcus Rashford’s star shines brightest in dominant win against Burnley



Manchester United grabbed a win in their first competitive game after the World Cup break.

The Red Devils faced Vincent Kompany’s side in the Carabao Cup and won by two goals to nil, courtesy of goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford.

United had 55% of the ball compared to Burnley’s 45% possession.

Erik ten Hag’s men registered 10 shots at goal, one less than Burnley’s 11. Out of these, six were on target for United, while Burnley only tested Martin Dubravka once.

United attempted 538 passes with a success rate of 82%.

The Clarets on the other hand tried 440 passes with a pass accuracy of 84%.

Several of United’s players turned up and enjoyed good performances that now see United advance into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial were some of the best players tonight. However, it was Rashford who stood out from the rest.

The Englishman featured for 85 minutes and had 42 touches of the ball.

Rashford successfully delivered 13 out of the 22 passes he tried, with only one of these being a key pass.

The 25-year-old whom United is locked in negotiations with over a new deal successfully completed two out of three dribbles he sought to achieve.

From a defensive point of view, Rashford also excelled.

Out of the nine ground duels the winger delved into, he won five. He also won two out of three of his challenges aerially.

Rashford made one tackle and capped off a fine display with a magical goal.

Rashford’s performance against Burnley, and his versatility to play across all positions in the forward line as witnessed against Kompany’s men, shows why Ten Hag is desperate to keep him.

