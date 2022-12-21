Paris Saint-Germain renew interest in Marcus Rashford

After a couple of spectacular goals at the World Cup, Marcus Rashford is a wanted man.

Sport Witness reports that Champions League side Paris Saint Germain have renewed their interest in signing the United star.

Rashford has a contract with United until the end of the season with an option for the club to extend by another year which has already been triggered.

The 25-year old is a Red through and through, having joined the academy at age seven and excelling through the age groups until becoming a regular first team striker.

Over summer he even captained the side in a number of pre-season friendlies under new manager ErikTen Hag, who is a big fan of the forward.

Despite this, rumours have been escalating about Rashford’s future and PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has expressed his keen interest in welcoming the England man to the French capital.

The temptation of Champions League football and the possibility of winning a trophy may be enough to lure Rashford away from the Reds.

French media outlet Media Foot says that Football Advisor for PSG, Luis Campos, is keeping in contact with sources close to Rashford and that PSG are “raring to go” when the opportunity to sign him arises.

It is doubtful that United will be willing to part with the striker, who has scored 63 goals in 218 appearances for the club since 2015.

By triggering the extra year in his contract, Ten Hag will be hoping he has bought some time to persuade the 25 year old to stay.

Meanwhile, the forward could be back in action for his club tonight as the Reds take on Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

He scored against Villa in the last round of the competition to help his side progress.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.