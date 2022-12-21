Player ratings: Man United 2-0 Burnley



Manchester United beat Championship side Burnley 2-0 at Old Trafford this evening in the Carabao Cup. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

Martin Dubravka 4 – Looked dodgy in the first half but improved in the second. A bit.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8 – A great way to stake a claim. Superb cross for Eriksen’s goal and all round excellent performance. Must have made Ten Hag think.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Did fine.

Casemiro 6.5 – Looked like he’d been playing centre back his entire career. Performance marred by poor pass in the 81st minute.

Tyrell Malacia 6.5 – Did well enough, but didn’t seem to be on anyone’s wavelength going forward.

Christian Eriksen 8 – Great goal and some sublime passing. Controlled the midfield.

Scott McTominay 3.5 – Some good energy marred by some poor passing and horrible shooting.

Marcus Rashford 8.5 – Needs to learn the offside rule, but what a second half. What a solo goal. Maybe the right wing isn’t so bad after all.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – Superb pass in lead up to Eriksen’s goal. Lots of energy and led the press.

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5 – Unlucky not to score early on, but perhaps should have shot to the keeper’s right.

Anthony Martial 6.5 – Quiet game. Got a good shot away after deft footwork in the box.

Substitutes

Antony 5 – Looked rusty, or unfocused.

Luke Shaw 5.5 – Was out of position on a couple of occasions. Unfocused.

Anthony Elanga 5.5 – Showed nothing. Looks devoid of confidence.

Fred 6 – Didn’t have much time to influence the game.

Brandon Williams 6 – Not much time to influence.