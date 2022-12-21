Scott McTominay in defence for Man United vs Burnley



Erik ten Hag has picked a strong XI for tonight’s match against Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

A surprise in the package is that Scott McTominay looks set to partner Victor Lindelof in defence.

As expected, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will get a chance to change Ten Hag’s mind about him at right back, with Tyrell Malacia at left back.

In midfield, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen renew their successful partnership.

Up front, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes support Anthony Martial.

Martin Dubravka is in goal.

On the bench are David de Gea, Rhys Bennett, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams, Fred, Donny van de Beek, Antony, Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri.

This means no place in the squad for Harry Maguire, nor for the two World Cup finalists, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Diogo Dalot may be absent due to a hamstring injury that he appeared to sustain as Portugal bowed out of the World Cup to Morocco.

Jadon Sancho, as expected, remains absent and there is no place in the squad for Axel Tuanzebe despite being back in training.

Here, then, is the United line-up for the 8pm kick off:

Official @ManUtd XI Come on United, it's good to be back. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/13esZRnT0u — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) December 21, 2022



