Scott McTominay reveals Erik ten Hag’s attacking demands



Scott McTominay has opened up on Erik ten Hag’s demands and admits that he should be providing Manchester United with a greater attacking threat.

At a Q&A event yesterday, the midfielder was asked about the demands placed on him by the manager, and how Ten Hag wants him to improve his game.

“I should score more goals,” McTominay said at the event. “The manager has actually spoken to me about that and shown me little clips and little ways I can be more effective in the game: making assists, scoring goals.

“If you do certain little details, then you can get yourself in those positions more often. I know that I can do it. I’ve always liked to fancy myself that I can score goals and stuff like that, so it’s important I keep practising.

“Whenever the manager speaks to you, you’ve obviously got to listen and take it all on board. It’s really good information that he’s giving you. He’s like that with a lot of players, where he’ll sit them down and speak through clips of games.

“Saying ‘doing this, how you can influence this.’ Loads of fine little details that can help players and obviously give them confidence, putting his time into us, personally and not just in a group scenario.”

McTominay has scored twice so far this season, although he is yet to open his account in the Premier League, having netted in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

He enjoyed a good run of form between United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool and their 6-3 defeat against Manchester City.

After that appalling result, summer signing Casemiro cemented his place in the first eleven at McTominay’s expense.

The Scot had been deployed as the deepest of a midfield three alongside Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes, but his comments could suggest that Ten Hag now sees him as best suited to a slightly more advanced position.

McTominay has shown previously that he has a good shot on him, and on the rare occasions that he has ventured into goalscoring positions, he has threatened opponents with that skill.

Coaching him to make better movements off the ball and get into good goalscoring position could be a significant boost to United’s attacking output.

Providing assists would add a whole other level to McTominay as well.

While the player has often been deployed as more of a defensive counterweight during his time in the United first team, his return of just three assists in 132 Premier League appearances is clearly in need of substantial improvement.

McTominay could certainly benefit from improved positioning as he looks to establish himself as a mainstay of Ten Hag’s regime, and it is definitely positive to hear of the manager’s dedication to extracting every morsel of potential from his players.







