Confirmed: Manchester United draw Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup



Manchester United have drawn Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

United will host the League One club at Old Trafford.

Heading into the draw, United’s possible opponents were Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City following their win against Liverpool.

To get to the semi-finals of the competition United will first have to get through Charlton.

The quarter finals will take place during the week commencing 9th January 2023.

Should the Red Devils advance from the quarter-finals and proceed to the semis, the first leg of this round will take place during the week commencing 23rd January.

The second leg will take place during the week commencing 30th January before the final two teams clash on 26th February.

United’s draw against Charlton comes off the back of their triumph last night against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side.

United beat the Championship opposition by two goals to nil.

The Red Devils got their goals through Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford who was sublime on the night.

Against the League One opposition Ten Hag will likely be able to count on the services of some of his firstteam stars who missed the game against the Clarets.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will both be available if fit, as will Diogo Dalot. Martinez and Varane missed the Burnley game due to their participation in the World Cup final.

Dalot suffered an injury while playing for Portugal and Ten Hag will be hopeful of having him back for the quarter-finals.

Certainly, both Ten Hag, the team and the supporters will be pleased by the draw. Charlton was the only non-Premier League side in the draw and United will be relishing the favourable draw and fancy their chances of proceeding.

