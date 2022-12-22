Diego Simeone fuels further Joao Felix transfer speculation in latest comments



Manchester United target Joao Felix could leave the club according to Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Over recent weeks, Felix has widely been linked with a number of English clubs including United, Arsenal, and Newcastle.

Beyond England, Paris St-Germain, and Bayern Munich are also interested in the Portugal international’s signature, with his exit from the Wanda Metropolitano imminent.

A report indicated that Felix’s preferred destination is United, where he would likely come in as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin confirmed that the Spanish giants would listen to offers for the unsettled 23-year-old in January.

Atletico Madrid’s position is enhanced by the fact that Felix is coming off the back of a stellar World Cup campaign with Portugal.

He also has three years left on his current deal.

Simeone remarked on Felix’s situation, “No one is indispensable and things will be as they have to be. It is very important for us.

“He has had a good World Cup, he participated in goals with the importance that the coach gave him. Hopefully, we can have the best Joao who he saw himself in the World Cup.”

The Argentine coach added, “Hopefully we also give him that peace of mind and joy to show in the game all that was seen in the World Cup.”

Initially signed from Benfica for an astonishing €126m fee, Felix has never found his feet at Atletico Madrid.

Simeone’s defence-first tactics have largely been blamed for limiting the player and suppressing his creative instincts.

