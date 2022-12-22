Domingos Paciência backs suitors to sign Man United target Diogo Costa



Manchester Unite have been tipped to sign Diogo Costa to replace David de Gea, despite the Portugal star recently signing a new contract with FC Porto.

Costa signed an extension that takes his deal to 2027 prior to the FIFA World Cup, and in doing so raised his minimum fee release clause from €60m to €75m.

But, speaking to Radio Renascença, former Porto player Domingos Paciência said that a move to a top European club remained a strong possibility.

Paciência backed the 23-year-old to realise his potential to become one of the world’s finest goalkeepers in spite of a relatively disappointing World Cup campaign with the Selecao.

“He starts to mature, depending on the number of games he plays. We see him getting better, more capable and like a goalkeeper who will be the number one at the national team and at FC Porto for many years to come.” (Quotes via SportsWitness)

And the former striker does not believe that Costa’s release clause will provide much of a stumbling block at all.

“Nowadays it’s not difficult to beat that clause and, as such, it could happen with Diogo Costa, because anyone who is attentive to football knows that he is one of the best in the world.”

Manchester United have been linked with a swathe of goalkeepers as possible replacements for David de Gea.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the current season and while the Red Devils do have an option to extend his deal by a further twelve months, they are unlikely to exercise that clause.

Instead negotiations are underway to reduce De Gea’s £375,000-a-week-salary, and while those talks are ongoing, the club are unlikely to pursue a goalkeeper at the price Diogo Costa would come at.

Should discussing with De Gea fall through, that may well change.

Ten Hag’s attempts to modernise United’s game with a goalkeeper more comfortable in possession would, in such a case, make Costa a prime candidate for an Old Trafford switch.