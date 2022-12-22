Erik ten Hag finally fires back at former club Ajax over Antony’s summer transfer



Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has set the record straight regarding Antony’s summer transfer from Ajax.

Antony joined United late into the transfer window in an £86m deal, which rendered him the club’s most expensive signing after Paul Pogba.

Since he joined United, Antony has shown United fans what they have been missing for so many years on the right wing. The tricky attacker has mustered three goals for the Red Devils in the Premier League.

Antony’s exit from Ajax was far from harmonious.

Ajax repeatedly turned down United’s offers for the Brazilian before the player went on strike to force through a move to Old Trafford. They argued that United had come in for Antony far too late and that there was no time to source a replacement.

Antony refused to turn up to training and even gave a bombshell statement to Fabrizio Romano, pleading with the Eredivisie Champions to grant him a reunion with Ten Hag.

He eventually got his wish and secured the transfer, even scoring on his Premier League debut against Arsenal.

Ten Hag told Voetbal International regarding the Antony transfer, “Antony’s departure couldn’t have been a surprise for Ajax. In January they already knew he would leave in the summer.”

“We had three names on the list for the right forward position, he was already on the list at Manchester United before I arrived.”

“Antony’s management was very clear to Ajax [in January]. They said: ‘In 6 months’ time, Antony will make a transfer.”

The Dutch coach added that when Ajax received the communication from Antony’s agents, they started working on replacements immediately.

They explored a deal for another Brazilian who would come in as Antony’s replacement.

Ajax club chiefs also accelerated talks to sign former Tottenham winger, Steven Bergwijn.

