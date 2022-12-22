Erik ten Hag makes huge Lisandro Martinez transfer admission



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that it was Lisandro Martinez who initiated a move to Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner joined United over the summer from Ajax in a €57.37m deal as one of several top signings.

Martinez’s move to United marked the end of an incredibly productive spell in the Netherlands in which he made over 120 appearances for the Eredivisie Champions.

Initially, Ten Hag wanted Jurrien Timber but it soon became clear that the Dutch international was not keen on a United switch with the World Cup on the horizon and the player mindful of club minutes needed to break into Louis van Gaal‘s starting XI.

Attention soon turned to Martinez and the rest is history.

It was initially thought that Ten Hag was the one who poached the 24-year-old defender, but the United coach said things worked the other way around.

Ten Hag told Voetbal International via SportWitness, “If I found it hard to take Martínez away from Ajax? I had such a great time there, the way we build a project. Out of nowhere we brought Ajax back to European top level.”

“But Martínez himself wanted to leave. If we didn’t take him, he would have gone to Arsenal.”

Ten Hag disclosed details of a conversation he had with Martinez.

The United manager said the Argentine conferred to him, “Coach, listen, I will leave Ajax no matter what. I can sign for Arsenal, but if you want me, I will go to Manchester United.”

Ten Hag reiterated that if he did not take up Martinez on his offer, he would be shooting himself in the foot, giving Arsenal the golden opportunity to snatch him up.

The centre-back and his representatives had decided beyond any doubt that an exit from Ajax would take place.

