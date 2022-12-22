Erik ten Hag reveals the extraordinary measures taken by the Glazers before his appointment



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed details of how he got the Old Trafford job.

After OIe Gunnar Solksjaer’s dismissal following a string of poor results and performances, interim manager Ralf Rangnick took over until the summer.

However, Rangnick’s short spell proved to be disastrous, marked by player unrest and regular dressing room leaks that caused things to spill over, effectively derailing the team’s season.

United club chiefs embarked on another managerial hunt when it became clear Rangnick was the wrong man.

One of the names on the table was former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, who, as it was recently reported, rejected United due to doubts over the structure of the club.

Al-Nassr boss Rudi Garcia also confirmed he held talks with John Murtough and Darren Fletcher before Ten Hag was appointed.

Mauricio Pochettino was also a strong contender for the job, as was Luis Enrique.

Ten Hag told Voetbal International, relayed by SportWitness, “In the spring, interest from Manchester United emerged. The club proceeded very carefully and indicated they had three candidates.”

“I had a conversation with sporting director John Murtough and technical director, Darren Fletcher, about the football technical part, but that was far from all. I also met with the CEO, then with the owners.”

The Dutchman remarked, “I also met with an external agency employed by the owners. They [the Glazers and the agency] had screened me completely.”

Since Ten Hag took charge, United has gradually been on an upward trajectory and in hindsight, his appointment seems to be a shrewd one so far.

His most recent achievement came yesterday when his side trumped Burnley to advance to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.