Man United plotting double swoop for Dominik Livakovic and Josip Juranovic



Manchester United could complete a double swoop for Croatia’s World Cup stars Josip Juranovic and Dominik Livakovic

The Red Devils were reportedly offered Livakovic in the summer before opting to sign Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United instead.

His heroic goalkeeping displays are said to have renewed United’s interest, with Croatian outlet Sportske claiming that Livakovic would be available for considerably less than the club’s other prospective targets, somewhere below the €25m-mark.

With David de Gea’s contract expiring in the summer – along with that of Tom Heaton – United are in dire need of reinforcements between the sticks.

That issue is further compounded by Martin Dubravka’s loan coming to an end, and the likelihood that Dean Henderson will seek a permanent transfer at the end of the current season.

And Dubravka’s shaky performance against Burnley yesterday could even accelerate plans to strengthen the position.

The Newcastle United shot stopper was brought in to provide genuine competition for De Gea, but on the basis of Dubravka’s first start, the Spaniard really has nothing to worry about in terms of his starting spot.

As for Juranovic, the Celtic defender could be available for just €20m.

United have struggled at right back this season, with only Diogo Dalot trusted in the position by Erik ten Hag.

The Portugal star is now injured, which gave Aaron Wan-Bissaka a rare chance to impress – a chance the former Crystal Palace fullback took with both hands against Burnley last night.

He provided an assist and looked far more willing to support his teammates in possession, which could well lessen United’s need to go to market for a new right back.

Whether Wan-Bissaka has boosted his chances of a future at United or merely turned in an impressive ‘shop window’ performance remains to be seen, however.

Interest from the likes of West Ham remains, and with the player having played just four competitive minutes under Ten Hag prior to his start yesterday, a January transfer cannot be ruled out.

Should the right back end up leaving the club in January, the Red Devils’ could do far worse than replacing him with Juranovic, who was among the best players to feature at the World Cup.

A double swoop for the Croatia pair could be on the cards during the winter window, depending on how Man United’s departures end up shaping up.