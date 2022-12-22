Manchester United draw Stoke City in FA Youth Cup fourth round



Manchester United will play Stoke City in the FA Youth Cup as they look to retain their trophy.

The Red Devils won the tournament last season with a win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in the final cementing their success.

United were 3-1 winners on that day, with two goals from Alejandro Garnacho and another from Rhys Bennett securing victory.

Both players are now with the first-team squad – with Garnacho set for regular gametime and Bennett moving closer to senior action as a number of United’s centre backs unavailable.

The current crop will hope to bring similar success stories and their convincing victory over Crystal Palace in the third round two weeks ago.

Maximilian Oyedele, Manni Norkett, and Sam Mather provided the goals in a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park two weeks ago.

Stoke beat Blackpool 5-1 in their third-round tie, setting up what should be a thrilling encounter in the fourth round.

The teams will clash at the Bet365 Stadium on January 11th, in an evening kick-off – 7pm GMT.

A large attendance is expected for the occasion, which will no doubt aid in the development of United’s young stars.

The team has been in good form of late, recently winning 1-0 against Sunderland, who top the table in the league.

Success at this level looks likely to be rewarded by Erik ten Hag, who has already shown great interest in the academy during his short time in charge at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman is set to rely on the conveyor belt of talent in United’s youth set up as he continues to make his mark on the club.