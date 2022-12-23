AC Milan set meeting to discuss potential contract extension for Rafael Leao



AC Milan have set a meeting between the club and Rafael Leao’s agent to discuss a potential contract extension.

The top priority for fans is to see the Portuguese forward stay at the club beyond his current contract.

His deal expires in June 2024 and with plenty of interest from some of the top European clubs, it looks unlikely that he will stay beyond that date.

Leao has had a good season so far for AC Milan, scoring seven goals in 20 appearances for his club.

He scored his first two international goals during the World Cup for Portugal and has been catching the attention of Man United.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, it seems likely that the club will be searching for a new forward in the winter market.

Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay have also been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months.

According to Calciomercato, the date for the next summit with Leao’s agent has already been set.

However, an agreement is still far from happening following a previous exhausting round of negotiations.

This is despite the fact Leao has clearly been showing across social media his love for the Italian club.

United will no doubt be on high alert regarding any potential talks collapsing and will be hoping they could be in for a shout to secure a talented young striker.

The outlet reports that head coach Pioli is pushing for an extension and is eager to not lose the talented forward.

Technical director Paolo Maldini and football director Frederic Massara have done well to raise the figures of Leao’s current contract in their initial proposal.

However, the 23-year-old is pushing for double figures which will complicate any agreement between the club and player. Milan have offered €6 million a year, their wage limit, plus €1m in bonuses, but Leao is holding out for €12m.

The next meeting which is scheduled for early January will try and breach the gap that is still existing in the agreement.

An option could be that the club will have to move Leao on while the transfer window remains open next month.

