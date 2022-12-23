Joao Felix: Manchester United consider loan deal for Atletico Madrid forward

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Erik ten Hag’s side is currently looking for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

After his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, United decided to terminate Ronaldo’s contract.

The team are currently short on a striker and do struggle to score goals.

Felix is a name that has been mentioned before, and one that is extremely appealing, especially for the fans.

The Portuguese is one of the brightest young forwards in the game and has the ability to change a match by himself.

His big-money move to Atletico Madrid has not been the best, but he has shown glimpses of his world-class talent.

According to Duncan Castles, the Spanish giants are looking to offer him to a Premier League club on loan, to cut their costs.

Atletico prepared to loan Joao Felix to Premier League club at FFP cost.

• Arsenal and Manchester United interested in Portugal forward.https://t.co/8DzcSkunYV pic.twitter.com/Chi4sc5Q0A — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) December 23, 2022

Arsenal are said to be interested in Felix as a replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Atletico have proposed a short-term loan deal, with an eight million fee and wages covered in full.

It is to be seen whether United give in to Atletico’s demands, in what could prove to be a rather expensive deal for just six months.

Atletico have reportedly not included an option to buy in the contract.

United could look at other options like Cody Gakpo, who would be an excellent pick considering his recent development.



