Man United open talks with PSV Eindhoven over sensational January transfer for Cody Gakpo



Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven over a January transfer for prolific forward Cody Gakpo.

United have been linked with a move for Gakpo since the summer when a switch to Old Trafford failed.

When a decision between Gakpo and Antony had to be made, Erik ten Hag opted for his former Ajax player, which meant that Gakpo remained at PSV.

Ten Hag has since retained an interest, with the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton also keen on the striker.

However, United seem to have edged ahead of their rivals in the pursuit of Gakpo.

The Mirror’s Simon Mullock reports, “Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing Cody Gakpo.”

“United instigated their move during the week after learning that looming financial problems at PSV mean the Dutch club are prepared to cash in on the 23-year-old forward for less than £50million when the transfer window opens next month.”

“Erik ten Hag feels Gakpo’s arrival will bolster his bid to finish in the top four after winning his battle of wills with Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup break. Gakpo will bring the hunger and aggression the United manager felt Ronaldo could no longer deliver at the age of 37.”

Mullock adds that United club chiefs have been made aware of the Dutch club’s cash crunch and their desperation to sell immediately.

This comes from PSV’s failure to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League. Selling Gakpo would ease the likelihood of a financial meltdown at the Philips Stadium.

Gakpo himself is extremely open to departing in an effort to help his current club avoid financial ruin. The goalscorer wants a transfer to go through in January rather than wait until the summer.

Personal terms for the 23-year-old will not be an issue. These were agreed on during the summer and the player is still happy with what was offered.

