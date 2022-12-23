Manchester United ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Enzo Fernandez

Manchester United are said to be ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Enzo Fernandez.

According to Bruno Andrade, the Red Devils are really interested in the player and are willing to pay the mammoth €120 release clause to avoid any competition.

Manchester United está ultrapassando o Liverpool na corrida por Enzo Fernández. Já há conversas em andamento entre todos os envolvidos. Red Devils estão dispostos, inclusive, a bater a cláusula de 120 M€ e evitar qualquer concorrência — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) December 23, 2022

Fernandez has been one of the best players in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

He was an instrumental part of Argentina’s team, conducting from midfield.

Fernandez is an academy graduate of River Plate and made his debut in 2019.

The 21 year old is often deployed in a midfield pivot alongside Florentino Luis.

Excellent with his feet, Fernandez shines in progressing the ball from back to front. He takes the role of the deep-lying playmaker.

His vision is elite, and he is extremely press-resistant. This quality allows him to play a bit further forward when required.

What sets him apart from his competitors is his defensive prowess.

Fernandez is great at scanning danger and takes up important positions to intercept before any opposition chance is created.

He would be Ten Hag’s ideal alternative for Frenkie de Jong.

The United boss loves a technician in midfield who can facilitate build-up from the first to the second phase of play.

At 21, Fernandez has all the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

While the deal does seem a tad bit too expensive, looking at the player’s quality, it is a risk United must take.



