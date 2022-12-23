Manchester United held Super League talks ahead of impending announcement



The European Super League has reared its ugly head again!

In April 2021, Manchester United along with 11 other founding members tried to break away and form a parallel league where they would enjoy permanent status.

The move which attracted criticism and fury from both the media and supporters was seen by many as purely a money-making scheme after the disastrous lockdown period that saw clubs lose millions in profits.

English clubs eventually pulled out but there are still rumours of a likely return, this time with a different format.

Football Insiderreports that United held talks about the Super League in October.

The outlet relays, “Man United held talks with the organisers of the Super League in October, sources have told Football Insider.

“The specific nature of the discussion is not known, but the Glazers announced that they were seeking external investment in the club just a few weeks later.”

“The Super League itself was then dealt a potentially fatal blow earlier this month when the European Court of Justice preliminarily ruled that UEFA and FIFA are entitled to sanction clubs that join rebel competitions.”

Following the decision made by the European Court of Justice, A22 Sports Management, the firm tasked with relaunching the controversial competition, is said to be hopeful of a more favourable and friendly verdict when the full decision is made in early 2023.

A22 Sports Management also confirmed that they had met with a group of football stakeholders, which now seems to have included representatives from United.

The Glazers’ intention to sell is indicative of the fact that they are not hopeful of the Super League seeing the light of day. More so that their deadline to sell the club aligns with the full verdict announcement to be made in 2023.

The incoming introduction of an independent football regulator in English football also renders their task to join the Super League that much more difficult.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.