Paris St-Germain eyeing shock £30m transfer for Manchester United’s Fred



French champions Paris St-Germain are interested in a transfer for Manchester United midfielder Fred.

Fred is one of the players who recently had the one-year extension clauses on their contracts triggered by the club, with United not keen to lose the Brazilian on a free.

This has however not deterred PSG from pursuing Fred who they see as a perfect target in their efforts to bolster the engine room in the middle of the park.

The Sun reports, “Fred is a shock name on Paris Saint-Germain’s hitlist – despite Manchester United triggering a 12-month extension on his contract.”

“United wouldn’t consider business for anything less than £30million, yet that fee certainly won’t put off mega-rich PSG.”

“The chance of joining international colleagues Neymar and Marquinhos in the French capital is sure to appeal to a man who has struggled to nail down a regular slot at Old Trafford.”

The Sun adds that despite his struggles to retain a regular starting berth, Erik ten Hag is still a massive fan of Fred.

Ten Hag has been impressed by Fred‘s passion, desire and work ethic even when he has not been significantly involved, with the Dutch coach preferring a midfield pivot of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

As per the Sun, Fred is conscious of his situation at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international knows he turns 30 in March and will have a better chance of being a regular starter at the Parc des Princes compared to the Theatre of Dreams.

PSG have taken this path before: signing a United midfielder and then making them a mainstay in France.

In 2019, they signed Ander Herrera as a free agent. However, this time, they may have to cough up the money and meet United’s asking price.

