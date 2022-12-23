Real Madrid’s major transfer dilemma hands Man United golden opportunity to pounce



Spanish club Real Madrid are faced with a major dilemma.

Los Blancos have been linked with both of Manchester United’s primary midfield targets – Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham.

Over the World Cup, the Red Devils emerged as potential suitors for Fernandez, who won the Young Player of the Tournament award for his heroics leading to the final that was won by the Albiceleste.

Bellingham also had a fantastic individual tournament and showed why every top club in Europe is desperate for his signature.

Fichajes reports that while Madrid are big fans of both youngsters, they will have to make a choice of which of the two to pursue.

The La Liga Champions must decide which path to take seeing as the cost of operation to lure both to the Santiago Bernabeu would be untenable.

Fichajes relays, “Although at some point they have considered launching their network on both players, the Merengue board has come to the conclusion that, due to its high cost, it will only be possible to recruit one of them during the next summer market.”

“The fact that both players require an investment of more than €100 million has forced the Chamartín entity [Real Madrid board] to establish an order of priorities and place the Englishman at the top of their list.”

Fichajes adds, “The Kings of Europe put Bellingham ahead, he is their great desire, but being aware that if they manage to sign him, Enzo will go to another team.”

Bellingham has a contract with Borussia Dortmund that runs until 2025.

The German outfit is demanding a fee of up to €150m for anyone who wants to secure the teenager’s services. Despite Erik ten Hag’s admission and admiration for Bellingham, it’s hard seeing United dishing out such an amount when there are other urgent positions to address.

Should Fichajes be right and Madrid prioritize Bellingham, United could have a clear run at Fernandez or be left to tussle with Liverpool, who are also known admirers.

