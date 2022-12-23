Tottenham Hotspur join Arsenal in January race for Man United target Adrien Rabiot



Tottenham Hotspur is the latest club to join the race for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Yesterday, it was reported that Tottenham’s North London rivals, Arsenal, are interested in signing Rabiot and would be keen on bringing him to the Emirates.

Rabiot was close to joining United in the summer, with a move breaking down at the final hurdle.

United pulled out of negotiations after the player’s mother and agent Veronique Rabiot demanded ridiculous wages that would place her son amongst the top earners at Old Trafford.

Since then, the rumour mill has kept on spinning with regard to a move for Rabiot to England.

Recently, the player commented on his future and declared his love for the Premier League. He refused to rule out a move in the near future, as clubs like United, Arsenal and Tottenham circle.

The Times reports on the Lily Whites’ interest in the Frenchman, “Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign Adrien Rabiot before his contract expires in the summer.

“Juventus fear that the France midfielder has decided that he wants to move to the Premier League and have told Spurs that he will cost around £13.5 million.”

“He has been offered to Tottenham and Arsenal, among others, by his mother, Veronique, who is also his agent.”

Tottenham have a major advantage over their rivals in the race for the 27-year-old.

The two clubs [Tottenham and Juventus] have a strong relationship with each other and have done business recently during the transfers of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Betancur.

The club’s sporting director, Fabio Paratici was also part of the hierarchy in Turin where he spent 11 years. It remains to be seen whether United’s interest will be peaked now that rivals are stepping up their efforts to sign Rabiot. It could very well be that the Red Devils make their move so as to avoid stregthening a Premier League competitor.

