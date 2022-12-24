Barcelona make massive Diogo Dalot u-turn after Erik ten Hag’s latest move



Barcelona have practically ruled out a move for Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot.

The Blaugrana now view the Dalot operation as too complicated and not one worth pursuing anymore.

This is after Erik ten Hag and the club moved to trigger the one-year extension clause on Dalot’s contract along with other stars like Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Fred.

Xavi’s side were banking on the Portuguese to become a free agent and sign him up for practically no cost.

Barcelona are now pursuing other targets.

Spanish publication Sport reports, “Another of the great candidates was Diogo Dalot, but Manchester United have unilaterally renewed him for one year and a transfer would have to be negotiated with the English club.”

“The Portuguese winger would have been a priority at zero cost, although with the new parameters it is difficult to incorporate him.”

“In fact, at Barça they believe that the player will end up reaching an agreement with United to renew for several more seasons.”

With the Catalonia club striking Dalot off their list, attention has shifted to two Bundesliga full-backs: Benjamin Pavard and Thomas Meunier.

Meunier’s contract with Dortmund expires in 2024, which makes him an attractive cut-price option. The Belgian has given his approval for transfer negotiations to begin.

Pavard is also open to a Camp Nou switch.

Barcelona however harbour doubts regarding Pavard. The player, who has also been linked with United, seems to be a problematic character.

Pavard has had several disputes at both Bayern Munich and within the French camp. His fractured relationship with elements in the France national team limited his playing time at the World Cup massively.







