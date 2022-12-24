David de Gea, Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot play festive favourites

On Christmas Eve, Manchester United have shared a clip of David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof playing a game of festive favourites.

All kitted out in their Christmas jumpers, (which De Gea wasn’t a huge fan of) the three Reds have cards with a number of festive activities on which they have to rate – good, bad, G.O.A.T. or bin.

Starting off with Christmas Carols, Dalot says “My sister is a singer so we like to sing some music, especially Christmas music around the house.”

Meanwhile, De Gea gives an assured nod of the head whilst Lindelof also adds it to the good column.

De Gea smiles as he puts sprouts in the bin saying, “Nobody wants [sprouts].” Dalot agrees, whilst the pair also list ‘Home Alone’ as their favourite Christmas film.

Lindelof says, “I like to give away presents more than I like getting them myself,” before putting the word under the G.O.A.T. column along with his two team-mates.

Whilst Lindelof also likes to make gingerbread houses, his teammates couldn’t agree less as they scoffed and put them in the bad column.

Lindelof said on a number of occassions that his wife loved Christmas and he was reluctant to put anything in the bad or the bin columns.

Dalot and De Gea popped mulled wine in the bin whilst United’s very own Mr Christmas put it in between good and G.O.A.T.

As well as being a bit of fun between the team-mates, it allowed fans to get to know the players and their different traditions. Dalot shared that he’d never had a mince pie whilst Lindelof explained that in Sweden, they don’t have the traditional turkey dinner like in England.

The five minute video saw the three teammates laughing and gave a nice insight into how they celebrate Christmas with their families.







