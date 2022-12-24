Man United board green lights January transfer for Erik ten Hag’s perfect Diogo Dalot backup



The Manchester United board has approved a January transfer for Olympique Lyonnais right-back Malo Gusto.

It’s a known fact that Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of a competent right back to come in and deputise Diogo Dalot as well as provide competition for the Portuguese.

The United boss made it clear in the summer that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not in his plans and is free to look for a move elsewhere.

A move never came to fruition but Premier League clubs like Crystal Palace and West Ham are said to be firmly interested in signing the Englishman on loan in January.

This would render the position an urgent area to be addressed, hence the links to Gusto.

Media Foot reveals that United’s board have given the green light to a €30m operation for Gusto to aid Ten Hag in his efforts to bolster the back line.

Media Foot reports, ” Manchester United are considering an operation for Malo Gusto. Our sources indicate that United are preparing more and more.”

“The board have approved an amount approaching 30 million euros in an attempt to convince Olympique Lyonnais. A priority, OL is listening to offers [for Gusto] especially if they exceed 30 million euros.

“Under contract with OL until June 2024, Malo Gusto is in a strong position if he wants to leave. Lyon will not take the risk of seeing him go free in 18 months.”

Gusto is not the only Lyon player of interest to the Red Devils. The 20-time English champions have also reignited their interest in striker Moussa Dembele.

Foot Mercato indicates that the French giants are intent on cashing in on the 26-year-old during the winter window.

United are already showing interest after initial attempts to sign the Frenchman backfired.







