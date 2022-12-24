Out-of-contract France star Marcus Thuram could be unlikely January target



Manchester United are through to the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup and are fifth in the Premier League, just three points off fourth place with a game in hand.

Erik ten Hag‘s first season in charge of the Red Devils is going according to plan with the chance of securing the first piece of silverware in six seasons close to reality.

But for the Dutchman to achieve all his goals, the club needs to back him in January instead of focussing on the next summer transfer window.

Striker search

Following the acrimonious departure of last season’s top goal-getter Cristiano Ronaldo, the club need an elite goalscorer as early as January.

While a lot of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, the rise in valuations of a lot of them could potentially rule them out from a move to the red half of Manchester.

Reports indicate that Cody Gakpo is the likeliest to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams but according to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb, Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram could potentially be another option.

The 25-year-old is having a brilliant season in the Bundesliga, and has registered 13 goals and a further four assists in 17 games across all competitions.

His form prompted France manager Didier Deschamps to pick him for the World Cup and the forward appeared in five games during the course of the tournament, going on to add two assists to his name.

Thuram could be available for as little as £11.5 million in the winter window due to his contract expiring in 2023 with the Bundesliga club open to a sale as they do not want to lose him on a free and the player “wishes to join” as well.

Thuram could solve quite a few issues

The son of former World Cup-winner Lilian, Thuram’s versatility has helped him carve out quite the niche for himself in recent seasons.

He started off as a left-winger but has developed into a lethal forward and can use his strength, speed and dribbling ability to great effect.

Ten Hag will be hoping the club can deliver an attacker in January. While Gakpo would be the ideal choice, in case the fee ends up proving too big of an obstacle, Thuram might be worth targetting.



