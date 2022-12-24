Sunderland boss reveals his stance regarding potential recall of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo



Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo would benefit more if he were to continue at Sunderland as opposed to returning to Old Trafford.

This is according to Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray who addressed rumours of a potential return to United for the star loanee.

After enduring a slow start to life at the Stadium of Light, things have picked up pace for the Ivorian.

Before the World Cup break, Diallo embarked on an extremely productive spell which saw him on the score sheet across a run of games.

Diallo has quickly cemented himself as one of the most important players in Mowbray’s squad and the coach has made no secret of his intention to keep the young winger at the club at least until the end of the season.

Mowbray said on the matter, “I think it’s best that he [Amad] stays, plays with a smile and hopefully continues to score goals and create chances for us.”

“No one indicated to me that it’s something they [United] are considering [a return from loan].”

Weighing on whether there’s a possibility that the 20-year-old might be recalled by his parent club, the Sunderland boss said there’s little chance of that happening.

He remarked, “I’m sure it’s not even something that’s been considered.”

Mowbray indicated that to the best of his knowledge, the Red Devils are happy with the current situation and see no need to disrupt Diallo’s progression despite their visible problems with regards to their lack of attackers.

Mowbray went ahead and pointed out that Diallo’s loan spell at Rangers was a disaster and compared it to the fruitful campaign he’s currently enjoying with the Black Cats.

It’s more likely that United will allow Diallo to continue at Sunderland before a decision on his future is taken at the end of the season.







