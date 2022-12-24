Video: Lisandro Martinez in triumphant return to his hometown after World Cup success



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez triumphantly returned to his hometown of Gualeguay where he was received as a hero.

Martinez, a World Cup winner, could not contain his joy as he celebrated with people from his hometown who came out in the thousands to have a peek of the United man.

Martinez was first shown a video of his World Cup contributions culminating in the Albiceleste’s final showdown against France that went all the way to penalties.

The United man took the floor and expressed his delight at the honour of being a World Champion.

The 24-year-old said, “I am very excited, seeing the children is an enormous happiness for me. Where I started, in Urquiza, in Libertad, I lived for football here, from which I take many memories and it was incredible.”

“In addition to the wonderful people too. I am very happy to be able to come here to close the festivities in my home. I am very happy to be with my people, coming here for me is the best.”

“It brought huge emotion and pride to be there. It was my first World Cup, but I was also very focused from the beginning, with the aim of becoming champion.”

Martinez opened up to the crowd on how the team recovered from their opening defeat against Saudi Arabia.

He remarked that they accepted the defeat, looked within themselves, got together and finally embarked on a successful campaign.

On what motivated the team, Martinez pinpointed the inherent grit and pride that all Argentines possess. He also said that support from millions of fans around the world gave them an extra impetus to win football’s most-coveted trophy. He said that one has to almost give up their life to attain success.

The centre back said that even players from other teams were in awe of their aggressiveness and desire to win their battles on the pitch.

Martinez will soon be back at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag confirmed during his press conference ahead of the Nottingham Forest. As he did in his hometown, he will return to United as a hero.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.