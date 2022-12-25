Erik ten Hag has ‘an in’ with Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong



One thing that new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has excelled at his his talent identification and that trait has helped the club start the season strongly.

They are currently fifth in the Premier League, three points off fourth place with a game in hand while also being in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup.

The summer transfer window saw the Dutchman get the first chance to shake up the existing squad and mould it in his own image and the former Ajax boss did just that.

Right-back search

He brought in two defenders, two midfielders and a winger and despite the huge outlay, all of them have proved to be real game-changers.

That is why when he informed the club that he needs a new right-back to provide competition and reduce the workload on Diogo Dalot, the club agreed to look into the matter in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s acrimonious departure might have changed the scenario and the club’s priorities but the need to recruit a full-back remains.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, his Burnley performance notwithstanding, seems to be on his way out and that is likely to help the manager in his quest for a more accomplished right-back.

*Frimpong Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United are ready to make an offer to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, as GiveMeSport said. The Dutchman is among the players shortlisted for the position.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/gaRfMtOPY7 — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) December 25, 2022

Quite a few names have been mentioned as targets for the 20-time English champions and Jeremie Frimpong‘s name is also on that list.

Journalist Steve Bates has told GiveMeSport that the Red Devils are indeed “looking at” the Bayer Leverkusen defender and his nationality might hand United the edge.

It has not been surprising to see that with the exception of Casemiro, all four permanent arrivals have had a Dutch connection. Ten Hag has a fair knowledge of Frimpong’s ability.

Frimpong’s Dutch connection

“He speaks English perfectly; he was brought up here, and he’s Dutch, so Ten Hag has got an in there let’s say that.

“And I think he’ll be certainly on the shortlist of players United will be looking at,” Bates said in an interview with GMS.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had revealed that Frimpong price tag is around £25 million and that the 22-year-old ‘would be really keen’ to make the move to Old Trafford.

The speed merchant has registered five goals and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions and his performances saw him named in the Dutch World Cup squad.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



