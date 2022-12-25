Fabrizio Romano issues major transfer update surrounding Manchester United’s interest in Denzel Dumfries



After a summer of heavy investment which saw a total of six players walk through the doors at Carrington, Manchester United were hoping for a relatively quite January transfer window.

New manager Erik ten Hag had pointed out the over-dependence on starting right-back Diogo Dalot and had intimated to the board that another right-back should be targeted in the winter.

But those plans had to be reshuffled following the acrimonious departure of last season’s top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo. The manager publicly admitted that he is currently short of firepower up front.

United’s transfer priorities have changed

And that has necessitated that the club change their approach and try and get the manager a goal-getter of note. But the World Cup ended up creating another problem.

Most of United’s targets ended up enjoying a fairly successful World Cup campaign and that saw their club sides increase their valuations.

The Red Devils will now be forced to choose which priority slot they want to fill as their finances are far too stretched to be able to bring in an attacker as well as a right-back.

*Dumfries Transfer News*

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed to Givemesport that right full-back Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan is being “pursued” by United, though a January transfer will be “really difficult.”

Italian outlet CalcioMercatoWeb has claimed that the Red Devils are not the only club after the World Cup hero, as Chelsea have also been credited with interest.

The 26-year-old still has two-and-a-half-years left to run on his existing contract with Inter and the Serie A giants will only agree to sell the full-back for €50 million (£43m).

“I don’t see them honestly investing crazy money on that position. So, when I see links to Denzel Dumfries, it’s true that they are pursuing the player.

“But I think it’s going to be really difficult for them to sign Dumfries in January especially having a budget limited because of the Glazer situation and also because they need a striker.

Dumfries’ valuation causing United headaches

“So, I don’t see the Dumfries deal available for Man United in January.”, leaving them in a strong position around the negotiating table,” Romano revealed.

Dumfries’ attacking ability was on full display during the World Cup where he scored one and assisted twice in five games.

The Netherlands international has established himself as one of the top attacking right-backs since his move to Italy as he has netted seven goals and added a further 10 assists in 65 appearances across all competitions.

However, his defensive frailties have also been exposed on numerous occasions. It remains to be seen if Ten Hag pushes for Dumfries in January or next summer if Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues to improve.



