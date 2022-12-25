Former Man United manager José Mourinho could join Portugal or Brazil in June



The future of former Manchester United manager José Mourinho is up in the air after the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) made it clear they want him to be the new coach of the national side.

Recent incumbent Fernando Santos was sacked after the Iberians’ disappointing exit from the World Cup at the quarter final stage at the hands of Morocco.

Mourinho was widely tipped to replace him but is under contract to Serie A side AS Roma until June 2024.

Some reports have suggested that Mou will do both jobs at once, but former England manager Fabio Cappello (via Corriere della Serra) does not believe that this will happen.

“I don’t think [he will do both jobs], also given the seriousness and attention he puts into it, I don’t think he would accept such an assignment,” he said.

“You have to live the role of coach, go and see the players, talk to them.”

Meanwhile Corriere dello Sport claims the Special One won’t be deciding anything before June, saying “the Portuguese coach will dedicate himself exclusively to Roma until the end of the season.”

And Portuguese outlet Correio de Manhã says other reports have liked Mourinho to the Brazil job vacated by Tite.

It is unclear whether either nation will wait until June to Mourinho to take the helm or whether his determination to see the season out with Roma will cost him the chance to manage both.

If the 59 year old does take either job he will be almost certainly be managing United players once again.

Brazil have Antony, Casemiro, Fred and Alex Telles.

Portugal have Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot and they could be joined at United by a number of international teammates, with the likes of goalkeeper Diogo Costa, attacking midfielder João Felix, winger Rafael Leao and striker Gonçalo Ramos all linked with a move to Old Trafford.

They could also be joined by long-term target Ruben Neves if Wolves fail to avoid relegation this season.







