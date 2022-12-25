Liverpool drop out of Jude Bellingham race



Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, leaving Manchester United to fight it out with Real Madrid and Manchester City for his services.

This is according to Spanish outlet AS, who claim that the Merseyside club are now fully focussed on signing Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

United were believed to be well off the pace in the race to sign the England star, with various reports claiming his desire to work with Jurgen Klopp would be a decisive factor in his next move.

“Liverpool see the operation as so complicated that they are getting off the horse in the middle of the race”, AS says, before claiming that United’s rivals’ focus is now solely on Fernandez and Moroccan Sofyan Amrabat.

However, the outlet does not seem to think that the two Manchester clubs will be able to compete with los Merengues when it comes to the former Birmingham City man.

“The way now seems clear for Madrid to negotiate for Bellingham… The operation must be carried out between 100 and 150 million [Euros],” the report continues.

“Bellingham wants to come.

“[Madrid’s] relations with Dortmund … are also excellent.

“Florentino Pérez and Hans-Joaquim Watzke became friends when Madrid signed Nuri Sahin in 2011.

“Borussia even made it easier for Madrid to sign Haaland, but finally los Blancos went for Mbappé.”

The success of that particular operation should remind AS not to count their chickens.

Despite the fact that Bellingham replied “no” recently when a fan asked him if he was joining United, a Champions League finish and new owners might paint a completely different picture at Old Trafford, one that could be irresistible for players wanting to prove themselves the best in the world.







