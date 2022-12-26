Athletic: The four players Man United are willing to listen to offers for in January



Manchester United are set to have a busy January transfer window.

Not only in terms of incomings as the club’s striker search heats up but also with regard to outgoings.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell reports that the four United players most eligible to be heading out of Old Trafford in January are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, and Tom Heaton.

Wan-Bissaka has dominated the headlines in recent days, with numerous journalists indicating that the 25-year-old could get a loan move in January with a number of Premier League clubs expressing interest.

West Ham are said to be keen on getting Wan-Bissaka in January.

New Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui also wants to bring the United outcast to the Molineux as he seeks to kickstart his reign at the club.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira admitted that he is a fan of Wan-Bissaka, even saying that Eagles fans still love their former star.

Whitwell says that Wan-Bissaka was almost heading out last summer but John Murtough pleaded with Erik ten Hag to give the right-back another chance to prove his worth.

Since then, Wan-Bissaka has only played four minutes in the Premier League, with Ten Hag preferring to deploy Diogo Dalot in almost all of United’s games.

Whitwell relays on Williams, “United are also expected to entertain talks over Brandon Williams, who returned from injury in those games against Cadiz and Real Betis.

“Williams went on loan to Premier League strugglers Norwich City last season and it may be that a permanent transfer now makes most sense, with Ten Hag’s view of the situation being influential.

“Axel Tuanzebe, who had two loan spells at Aston Villa and Napoli last season, is available. But he is currently working his way back to fitness after injury.”

United could also be open to letting backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton leave. Heaton’s role at United became more diminished with Martin Dubravka’s arrival.

