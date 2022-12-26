Bayern Munich set to rival Manchester United for Leeds United star in January

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Over the summer, Meslier was linked with United before the club finally settled on a temporary move for Newcastle United’s Martin Dubravka.

United’s scouting department were said to be fans of the Frenchman and viewed him as a potential successor to long-term No 1 David de Gea.

Chelsea had also expressed their interest in the Leeds star.

However, according to Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich are now the club showing the strongest interest in Meslier amidst their goalkeeping crisis.

The Bavarian club’s starting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is currently recovering from a serious injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for a long time.

The Bundesliga giants have explored a number of names including World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez.

It now seems that they have settled on a pursuit for Meslier.

“After Manchester United and Chelsea, it is the turn of Bayern Munich to study the track leading to the Frenchman from Leeds [Meslier].”

“Bayern Munich is indeed thinking of the French goalkeeper. Not only Manuel Neuer’s injury but also the question of his succession, has prompted the Bavarians to look into a new goalkeeper.”

“The Frenchman’s agent, Yvon Pouliquen, was reportedly probed by Munich leaders to measure the temperature ahead of potential negotiations.”

United and Chelsea will be boosted by the fact that as per Foot Mercato, Meslier prefers a switch to a Premier League side instead of a likely move to the Bundesliga.



