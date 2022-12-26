Burnley heroics in vain as return to Crystal Palace the likely outcome for Aaron Wan-Bissaka



Manchester United’s extravagant summer splurge which ended up crossing the £200million mark marked the beginning of Erik ten Hag’s reign as the new manager.

The Dutchman had identified the spine of the side which needed major reinforcements. And one top class centre-back and two midfielders capable of providing silk and steel were recruited.

While the immediate concerns were met, much more work was required on the transfer front if United were to reclaim their position atop the English footballing pyramid.

AWB’s future hangs in the balance

Due to the exorbitant spend, the Glazers had decided that January would be a quiet window with no major incomings of note.

But once the Dutch boss complained about the lack of an alternative for Diogo Dalot at right-back, those plans had to be tweaked.

A back-up right-back would be looked at during the winter window with the manager terming Aaron Wan-Bissaka as not good enough due to his lack of ability with the ball at his feet.

Eriksen’s goal against Burnley ⚽️ Aaron Wan Bissaka with the assist 🎯 pic.twitter.com/y70kujhkzD — United Clip (@unitedclip) December 21, 2022

The former Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favourite saw a grand total of four minutes of action this season and constant mystery injuries did not help his cause.

But a fine comeback into the first team scheme of things against Burnley in the EFL Cup, including an acrobatic assist for Christian Eriksen’s goal saw the manager talk about the full-back still having a future at the club.

However, TEAMtalk has exclusively learned that while that may be the case, it won’t necessarily prevent a January exit via the loan route.

A host of Premier League clubs like former club Crystal Palace, West Ham United and latest entrants Wolverhampton Wanderers have expressed their interest in acquiring the 25-year-old’s services.

Despite Burnley heroics, AWB could be loaned out

“There is a real battle now to secure the signature of Aaron Wan-Bissaka,” said Graeme Bailey. “It is easy to forget he is a £50m defender but this could be the best thing to happen for him.

“He will move on loan and get the chance to play regular first-team football, something that will not be happening under Erik Ten Hag.

“Crystal Palace, his former club, have always looked the most likely landing spot and it is believed that remains the case as they do want him back at Selhurst Park.

“Wolves have made a real effort too, but it is hard for him to reject a move back to south London and United are allowing him to make the decision.”

Due to the fund crunch currently enveloping Old Trafford, a back-up right-back could then be targeted along with a new striker, which is the club’s January priority.



